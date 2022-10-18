Out for Trump — Terry Spence

STANTON — The latest political stunt by the witch hunt Jan. 6 committee is to subpeona our beloved President Donald Trump. The mid-terms are but a mere 20 days away and the Democratic Party is headed for disaster due to its lack of gray matter regarding the major issues facing our precious country.
Even though Trump would like to testify, the sham committee is in its final days so I imagine his attorneys will advise him to wait it out. Liz Cheney is one of two Republican members of this farce, which has destroyed her political career. Was it worth it Liz? You just tried to feed the fire of the cultural revolution that the Democrats are trying to forge in this country by corrupting our youth and turning our soldiers against us but it won’t work.
We have our priceless Constitution and too many good Republicans to thank for that. MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE