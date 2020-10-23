Other motives? — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — For those of us who are really sick and tired of our “Never Trumper” Sen. Ben Sasse, we don’t have a lot of good options to mount a campaign to get rid of him. However we can send him a message that we are getting really tired of his “I hate Trump and everyone needs to know I’m so much smarter than he is rhetoric.” So on the November ballot when you see the U.S. Senate box you can write in Matt Innis. Matt Innis was Sasse’s Republican opponent in the May primary and Republicans missed their greatest opportunity to get rid of Nebraska’s “Mitt Romney.”
I believe that Matt Innis cannot support a write in campaign on his behalf because he lost in the Nebraska Republican Primary, but we as voters have every right to write in whoever we want. Matt Innis is a conservative businessman and U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was the chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party from 2011 to 2015.
The thought of listening to the Never Trumper for the next six years causes me more than a little stress. Politicians only change if they fear losing their next election, so let’s put that fear in him. For anyone who knows Sasse, he has every hope of running for president in the future, and that requires the support of the Washington Deep State machine. He realizes that to keep and gain even more acceptance of the Washington Deep State, he must attack President Trump.
We had one of those before when Chuck Hagel was a Nebraska U.S. senator and a member of the Republican Party. Hagel supported the election of Obama-Biden in in 2012 and just endorsed Joe Biden for president.
Can we just stop hitting our thumb with a sledge hammer over and over again? Trust me, it feels really good when you stop.
LOUIS W. POFAHL