Opinions shared — Roy Zach

STANTON — As a candidate for Nebraska Legislature District 22, my character and integrity are grounded in the firm moral foundation of Christian ethics and values — particularly in the example set by the life of Jesus Christ. I personally believe that “good” and “evil” are absolutes — not simple theoretical concepts that are supposedly relative to a particular person’s beliefs, or relative to a particular culture, civilization, time, or place.
I have been tested by adversity, and I resolve to follow the wisdom that God provided to us in sacred scripture. God’s wise advice has been tested and proven by time. We need to revisit God’s plan for us.
Fellow citizens, please remember that the legitimacy of our republic is based upon our moral responsibility to do what is true and honorable in accordance with the commandments of God. Various domestic and foreign influences are attempting to cause disruptions in our ability to function as a unified nation.
We cannot become complacent in regards to our freedoms and liberties — these must be constantly guarded and secured so that tyrants don’t come to rule over us. We must proactively seek out God’s wisdom and advice for better living.
Please review all the sources of information before casting your vote in the general election. Some of these include the Nebraska Voter Guide, Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, and the ads in various local newspapers.
I would very much appreciate your vote. Thank you and God bless!
ROY M. ZACH