NORFOLK — At the March 20, 2023, city council meeting, I asked the city council to make a change to allow a public comment period at every city council meeting or at least once per month. I separately also asked a city council person for this change. My request has fallen on deaf ears. No change has been made.
At present, the City of Norfolk only allows public comment on a topic that is not on an agenda, once every three months. I have witnessed citizens come to meetings, asking to speak on a subject that is important to them, only to be turned away and told to come back during the once per three-month public speaking period.
From what I can tell, the county allows a public comment period at every regular meeting and Norfolk Public Schools allows a public comment period once per month. Why would the city want to be more restrictive?
The best opportunity for the public to express their concerns is at regular city council meetings when the press, staff and other citizens are present. It’s hard to build community consensus when you build barriers to communication. It’s time for the city to make a change and make it easier for the public to be heard.
JIM MCKENZIE