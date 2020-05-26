Only numbers — Rolland Lorensen

STANTON — The first person in this country to die of COVID-19 was 106 days ago. As of May 21, there have been 96,354 deaths since then. This averages out to be 909 a day. If this continues for one more year at this rate, it will have cost 428,139 lives.
The chances that we will have a vaccine by then are almost zero. Many places are loosening the restrictions that we had in place. That will probably only increase the deaths. Those are only numbers, but numbers don’t lie. Remember this when we go to the polls this fall.
Rolland Lorensen