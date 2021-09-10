NORFOLK — Ever since the end of World War II, the United States of America, the land of the free and the brave, has been called into conflict in Korea, Vietnam and in countries of the mid-East, such as the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. It is noteworthy that we have done so at the request of other nations and peoples, maybe in our own diplomatic and strategic interests and necessities from time to time as well, and in private wars related to our Central Intelligence Agency and specially trained private military forces in various skirmishes with elements of other nations.
In Afghanistan, this was a conflict with terrorists’ organizations, such as the Taliban and the likes of the Islamic State and Al Qaeda. I submit committing our military forces and the young men and women who serve without a Congressional Declaration of War is illegal. These actions are tacitly authorized by executive order and allowed without the authority of existing law. Our forces are sent to other nations to train another nation’s military forces, who are ill-trained and ill-equipped to execute their intended mission, often in relation to a civil war such as in Vietnam.
In the process our military forces are under restrictions and limitations regarding actual confrontation with enemy forces. Some of these rules of conflict, such as “do not fire unless fired upon,” are designed to fail. We are sending our military forces to fight a war with their hands tied behind their backs. And now we are forced to realize the pains of war in our admitted surrender to the terrorist Taliban.
With this debacle in Afghanistan, we have abandoned our citizens and allied personnel who assisted us in this effort. Our status as trusted friend and ally with other nations in the world has been seriously, and probably inalterably, damaged. There is no question regarding the nature and extent of the military power of the United States of America. We have one of the most powerful Military-Industrial Complexes of any other nation on earth. In addition, we are technologically superior to most other nations. The only other nations that may be a threat to our military might may be China and Russia, and unfortunately any other nation with nuclear capability such as North Korea, and possibly Iran. Given the superiority of our military power; I seriously question the effectiveness of our High Command, from the Presidency to and including the Joint Chiefs of our military forces.
It appears to me their collective leadership is questionable. According to my military education, history has shown us that one nation will not win a war against another until that other nation is occupied after unconditional surrender. We certainly did not occupy Korea, Vietnam, or Afghanistan, although we had a presence there. We did occupy Germany, Italy and Japan.
I submit if we are unwilling to occupy the enemy and insist upon unconditional surrender, we do not belong in their sphere of influence! According to our Constitution, Article I, Section 8 , the power: “To declare War,”... is vested in Congress, consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Likewise, Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution provides: “The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States.”
Furthermore, I submit, the Constitution should be amended to provide that the President shall be Commander in Chief of our military forces only when war has been declared by Congress, or in the event our nation is under attack by a foreign power. In addition, if our military forces are committed to war, it should be executed with the full power and might of our forces, quickly and efficiently as humanly possible.
We need not tolerate the likes of terrorists, either domestic or foreign. Terrorists who rape, pillage, murder and subjugate mankind need only be eliminated! I hope and pray our military leadership has learned that we cannot enter the fray, unless we are fully committed, and God Bless the USA!
CHARLES BALSIGER