NORFOLK — Here is a man who was born in an obscure village as the child of a peasant woman.
He grew up in another obscure village.
He worked in a carpenter shop until he was 30, and then for three years was a preacher.
He never wrote a book.
He never held an office.
He never owned a home.
He never had a family.
He never went to college.
He never put his foot inside a big city.
He never traveled 200 miles from the place he was born.
He never did one of the things that usually accompanies greatness.
While still a young man, the tide of public opinion turned against him. One of his friends denied him. Another betrayed him. He was turned over to his enemies. He went through the mockery of a trial. He was nailed upon a cross between thieves. Laid in a borrowed grave, he rose in three days.
Twenty centuries have come and gone, and today he is the center of the human race. A man who was nothing in the eyes of the world a became the greatest influence in the history of the world.
My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness.
The return of the Lord draws near. Repent (change) and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior. And live with him throughout eternity.
ELSIE LIEWER