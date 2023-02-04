NORFOLK — I am writing to share my objections to LB 228 — a laundry list of voting restrictions — introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard following the passage of Nebraska Initiative 432, which amended the constitution to require voter photo ID. I am concerned that all of his additional proposed restrictions will suppress voter turn out rather than encourage citizen participation. Infringement of this constitutional right will negatively influence political power in our country. Sen. Erdman proposes voting restrictions, such as requiring in-person voting only, no casting of early ballots, and no mail-in ballots unless military or elderly in nursing homes. Some counties in Nebraska, such as Morrill County, hold elections exclusively through mail-in voting, which has significantly encouraged voter participation, especially with the homebound elderly or disabled who are not in nursing homes.
Morrill County is Sen. Erdman’s district, so he would be restricting his own voting constituents. Some of the election precincts have transitioned to mail-in ballots due to the lack of American with Disability Act compliant locations to empower the disabled to vote. In our rural counties, farmers have appreciated mail-in ballots during spring planting or fall harvesting. Personally, I was grateful for the mail-in ballot option after sustaining an ankle fracture. This was functionally safer than in-person voting. Moreover, voters with compromised immunity diseases prefer mail-in ballots to avoid crowds at the polls.
Arguments about voter fraud are groundless. No evidence exists to advocate for further voting restrictions. From what I have read from multiple news sources (not social media), Nebraska secretary of state, Robert Evnen, as well as John Cartier, attorney JD Civic Nebraska director of Voting Rights, and election commissioners found that our recent elections were safe, secure and certified. Voters are registered with pre-clearance and signatures can be verified for legitimacy. In addition, The Election Assistance Commission, the Federal Voting Assistance Program, and the United Postal Service all work together to ensure voting by mail and absentee is efficient and fair. During our most recent elections, Madison County kept the mail- in ballot boxes secure and safe.
Having lived through President Lyndon B. Johnson’s efforts to encourage passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, I feel it is important that no further voting restrictions be implemented. Voting must be guaranteed to all registered voters without discrimination and undue restraints. The right to vote is our civic duty as it is a primary foundation of democracy. I agree with a recent letter writer to keep the option to vote by mail-in ballot and have contacted my state senator. I urge others to do so.
CHRISTINE CHRISMAN