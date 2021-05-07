Nursing home week — Katie Frederick

NORFOLK — No one could have prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps no one has been impacted more than the residents, caregivers and families of nursing home residents.
Team members and residents have endured incredible challenges of ever-changing regulations, social distancing, personal protective equipment, frequent nose swabs and more.
During National Skilled Nursing Care Week from May 9-15, we salute the heroes who cared and safeguarded our most vulnerable. This year’s theme is “Together Through the Seasons.” At Heritage of Bel-Air, we walk continuously through the seasons beside our residents and team members.
Through the changing seasons of our residents’ lives, we will continue to provide a living environment that radiates dignity, love, peace, contentment and safety.
On behalf of Heritage of Bel-Air, I commend all nursing homes in the area for their unwavering commitment to safety. We stand together to face this season of the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to a brighter future.
KATIE FREDERICK
Heritage of Bel-Air administrator