Nursing home policies — Kathy Jensen

STANTON — I want to give a shout out for the wonderful, caring people and care that the Wayne Care Center showed my Dad during his stay there last fall. I was there every day with Dad and can’t praise them enough for all that they did for him in all the departments.
I was very disappointed in another health center when it would not accept my Dad due to him not meeting their criteria, even though he met their criteria and was accepted a couple months earlier and was self-pay. My Dad decided back then he did not want to go to a nursing home and declined, so I took care of him at his place until there was no choice that he had to go somewhere for care.
It was interesting that two months later, there was no change in him. His mind was sharp, but he needed more help than I could provide and physical therapy.
In talking to a a few board members of the nursing home that declined his care, I was asked to voice my concerns at a board meeting. I really do appreciate to be heard on this issue.
I was informed by the administrator that they would look into this; he apologized for how things were handled. He also informed me that Wayne is a “for profit” nursing facility, so it can accept anyone.
As with all facilities, there is an employee shortage and they have policies in place that they must follow in order to admit residents, and the resident must meet those standards. Once a resident is admitted, if something should come up later, they have no way of discharging that resident. This must be a recent policy change as that was not in effect a few years back. I am not sure why exactly that was brought up.
I do appreciate the nursing home that turned him down with being given an opportunity to voice my concerns.
KATHY JENSEN