Nothing new under the sun — Lois Kilgore

BATTLE CREEK — Yes, politicians, global warming has been around before most of you were born. When I was growing up in the early 1930s, we had threshers one day in August, and it was 117 degrees in the shade. We had no fans, no ice box, no refrigerator, no deep freeze. Just open the windows and the doors. The stove was fueled with wood and cobs.

The chickens were dressed that morning, and we got produce from the garden and pies where baked in the oven.

Oh, yes, after dinner you baked cookies to take to the field for lunch along with sandwiches and lemonade. It was made in an eight-gallon crock jar.

Before dinner, the men washed out in the yard, where we had provided a bench with a wash basin and bucket with a dipper so they could wash outside. Towels and wash cloths were hung on the clothes line.

The threshing crew consisted of bundle haulers, grain haulers and the thresher crew. It brought a lot of neighbors and family. It was a fun time.

Oh, yes, global warming has been around for a long time. History repeats itself. Thank God for all your blessings and advancements that have been made for our comfort and convenience.

Oh, yes, and we pumped every drop of water for the horse, cattle, pigs, dogs, cats, chickens and ducks. We had electricity supplied by a Delco light plant. Very few people were so blessed.

Global warming is true, but not new.

LOIS KILGORE

