Not the biggest — Craig Drenkow

NORFOLK — Just read the article in the paper Jan. 28 about EnterTrainment Junction. While it would be a great place to visit, it is not the world’s largest model railroad.

The Colorado Model Railroad Museum in Greeley, Colo., is 55,000 square feet but is small in comparison to Miniature Wonderland in Munich, Germany. Don’t get me wrong, I still would recommend a visit to both.

Model Railroading is alive and growing at this time. Check out the National Model Railroad Association at NMRA.org for more information.

CRAIG DRENKOW

Master Model Railroader

