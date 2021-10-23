Not the answer -- Ken Seeley

O’NEILL — Before addressing its erroneous claims, it should be observed that the local promoters of the Convention of States (COS) idea are basically well intentioned individuals who are very concerned about the destructive direction our country is heading, and who sincerely want to restore our country to again being the “Land of the Free,” but who (like other similar concerned citizens in other states) have been deceived by the national leadership of the COS movement.
The objective of a convention is to “amend” (change) our Constitution. This assumes that the Constitution is, in some way, “defective,” thereby causing budget deficits, a too big and powerful government, corruption on the part of politicians and other government officials, etc. Not so. Most of the problems are a result of the present Constitution NOT being obeyed!
Let us examine the reasons given for a convention:
1. In regards term limits, we must first ask ourselves why so many politicians are continually voting for massive and unconstitutional spending, increased indebtedness, “tearing down” of our borders and more. It is a result of the voters in those districts/states being ill-informed or misinformed about our American heritage, our Constitution, why we became so prosperous and what made America the envy of the world. To term limit such a congressman or senator out of office instead of creating a better educated electorate will only result in a new face that will continue the same destructive policies.
In the opposite situation a Constitution obeying, fiscally sound, small government promoting congressman or senator whom we want to continue to represent us will be “term limited” out of office. The Constitution already provides for term limits. It’s called elections. Better education of the electorate is the true solution, NOT a counterproductive term limits amendment.
2. Next are the Balanced Budget/Fiscal Restraints/Limitation of Power, Amendment proposals. The assumption here is that the Constitution, as already written, is defective. Such an assumption is false. Does not the Constitution already limit the size and power, and thus the spending, of the federal government? Yes it does.
Article 1, Section 1, the first sentence grants all legislative powers “herein granted” to Congress. Article 1, Section 8 lists those powers. Approximately 75% or more of what Congress legislates and funds is in violation of the Constitution. If our congressmen and senators were to obey the Constitution, the size and expense of the federal government would be 75% less! This limitation upon the federal government is reinforced by the 10th Amendment, which states that the powers not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution “are reserved to the states, respectively, or to the people.”
The Constitution is not the problem. It is the uninformed electorate that elect and reelect the big spending politicians who are voting in defiance of the Constitution. Again, education of the electorate is the true solution, NOT amending the Constitution. As part of that education, following how our politicians vote is important. An excellent source for doing so is the non-partisan Freedom Index (www.thenewamerican.com/freedom-index), which grades every senator and congressman from a Constitutional perspective.
While there are a number of reasons to question the necessity and wisdom of a convention, the overriding fear is that of a runaway convention. It’s promoters have claimed for many years, that an Article V Convention can be limited to the particular amendment that they favor. Not true. Article V states that the convention shall “propose Amendments” — plural. In today’s polarized and radicalized political environment, who knows what would come out of a convention? Even the possible overthrowing of our Constitutional republic and Bill of Rights — replacing them with some form of socialized, authoritarian government!