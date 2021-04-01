Not that unusual — Harold Frickel

ATKINSON — This is a response to the letter in the Norfolk Daily News in the March 16 paper titled “Power grid integrity.” I feel this is full of misinformation. The weather that happened in Texas in mid-February was a normal, natural event that has happened before. This is a normal weather cycle. We do not have a climate crisis.
Nothing weather-related happens that has not happened sometime in the past. Our climate has been recycling since the beginning of time. I can’t fathom what people in their warped minds think they are going to change the weather to be like.
The writer mentions the high frequency of extreme weather events that have happened the last several years. I ask what about the high frequency of extreme weather events that have been happening since the beginning of time?
Climate change is a HOAX.
HAROLD FRICKEL