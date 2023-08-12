Not sustainable — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — The City of Norfolk debt bomb is expanding rapidly. On July 24, I sat through an absurd city budget meeting lasting more than 10 hours. The agenda was 303 pages long. It is impossible to do a sensible job analyzing this much information in one meeting. In the past, budget reviews were broken into several meetings and held in the evenings when the public could attend. Evidently that is not important anymore.
Some of the impacts to expect if the budget is approved as presented are water bills increase by 6% on top of the 13% increase over the last two years, and sewer bills increase by about 26% over the next three years. In contrast, NPPD electricity rates have not increased for nine straight years.
Property taxes will increase minimally next year, but that’s only because the city is borrowing money to pay its bills. It’s a simple trick to avoid current tax increases. Problem is it must be paid back later with interest on top of newer expenses. Expect to see much higher taxes and utility rates in the future to pay for all this borrowing. The idea of lowering spending has apparently been abandoned by the city because money seems to be no object.
In a time when the State of Nebraska is running a large surplus, and the city is running a large deficit, you have to ask what has gone wrong. City budgets for fiscal years 2021-22 through 2024-25 show annual borrowings of $22.2 million, $7 million, $17.5 million and $16.1 million. Fiscal years 2023-25 borrowings are from the Capital Improvement Plan and not yet formally approved.
This, added to existing debt, equals about $80 million dollars as of fiscal year 2024-25. This does not include police station expansion, remaining flood control repairs and many other anticipated expenses. It’s easy to see city debt exceeding $100 million soon and much of this is for 20 years. If the November 2022 tax increase had passed, debt would have soared to around $160 million by fiscal 2024-25. Less than three years ago debt was only $22 million — tiny in comparison. The principal and interest the citizens of Norfolk must pay on city debt will grow exponentially.
We all want growth, but it must be done responsibly. Increasing city debt by 400-500% is reckless and will have lasting detrimental effects. We need to run the city budget like all of us run our personal budgets. We prioritize important items and cut items we cannot afford. We can’t have everything. Without change, our future looks scary under a huge pile of long-term debt.
JIM McKENZIE