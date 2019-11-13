Not supporting senator -- Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Again, I tried to get in touch with Ben Sasse, who is supposed to be one of our senators of Nebraska. I write letters and get no response. I call his office and he is not available. I could and do believe, and so should you, he did not want to be bothered as he probably was too busy writing his books on our taxpayer dollars and time. How do people like him get by with this?
We elected him to office to do a job for us and what does he do? He messes around on our time and sits in a comfortable, private office and uses taxpayer dollars for paper materials and computers and email supplies to make extra money for himself. Then he collects a paycheck for absolutely nothing that he has done worthwhile for our country.
Someone said to me, "Wouldn’t it be nice to get paid for something you did not do?" I said, "Not me. My time at work has always been important to me to fill my obligation." This is just common sense.
Then upon getting his books done, he also gets paid for going out across our nation to get his book signing done. I am sure he expected an all-expense paid trip by us. He seems to not have to prove anything he does on our hard-earned money.
Just a little proof of what kind of man we have in Washington, D.C., is when Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing was held and it was Sasse’s turn to question him. Sasse had nothing positive to say to Kavanaugh. All Sasse could talk about was to run President Donald Trump into the ground. Sasse is more liberal, working along with Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler and Schiff. We elected him to work for us — not against us.
And now he knows he will be coming up for re-election. On radio, TV and newspapers, he is trying to turn everything around from what he was doing to make you believe he was working hard for us. One lie after another.
If any of you have been reading any of his so-called columns in the newspapers or seen him on TV, you can get you own opinion of him. When he replied in one earlier paper and said he did not know if he would even want to run again on a Republican ticket, or if he would just drop out. I believe, in my opinion, he would do best to drop out.
I really don’t want a liberal in there, but with him there’s not much difference. Sasse is for the money and not for you and Nebraska.