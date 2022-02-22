NORFOLK — To Norfolk Public Schools board, students, staff, parents and community members:
Thank you for the opportunity to serve on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. When I was appointed eight years ago to fill a vacated seat, I always imagined that, if re-elected, I would serve until my kids had graduated from high school.
Well, those eight years have flown by — my kids are both in college now — and that time I imagined so long ago is here. So, after much consideration, I have decided that the time is still right for me to end my board service and pass the torch to someone else. Therefore, I will not seek a third term on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.
I am grateful for the chance to play such an essential role in our community. Serving on the Board of Education is one of the most important positions a person can hold. Advocating, supporting, and encouraging the growth and development of students leads to stronger future community members, businesses, and leaders. Education has the power to lift people and communities and allow them to reach their greatest potential.
With that in mind, I hope that whoever is elected to take my seat on the board keeps students at the forefront of their work and remembers that it’s a great privilege and responsibility to serve on the Board of Education. Norfolk Public Schools’ success hinges on having a successful board. And a successful board is made up of open-minded people who know how to compromise and whose only agenda is what is in the best interest of all students.
Norfolk is lucky to have outstanding schools that provide excellent educational opportunities and safe places to learn and grow. I hope that we all work hard to continue that excellence and fulfill Norfolk Public School’s motto that Nothing Prevents Success. It was an honor to serve on the board — thanks to all the teachers, staff, and students who made my job so worthwhile.
TAMMY DAY
Norfolk Public Schools
board member