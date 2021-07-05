Not responsive — Sen. Mike Flood and other senators

LINCOLN — Nebraskans have spoken loud and clear — they do not want their children subjected to the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. To our disappointment, despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to their objections and concerns.
But Nebraskans can always count on parents and local school boards to take action. We therefore call on local school boards in our state to adopt resolutions to reject the proposed NDE Health Education Standards and retain local control over the content of their health curriculums.
Sens. MIKE FLOOD, JONI ALBRECHT, TIM GRAGERT, TOM BREWER, TOM BRIESE and 25 other state senators