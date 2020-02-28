WATERTOWN, S.D. – The deer stories printed in the Feb. 18 issue were mine. The spelling typos, however, were not.

Tags

In other news

Enough is enough — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — On Feb. 21, Sen. John McCollister trotted out a weapons confiscation plan for Nebraskans. They always call it gun control, but in reality it is people control (LB816).

Paying it forward -- Mardell Johnson

NORFOLK -- Last Saturday, while shopping at Lou's, I was waiting my turn in the checkout lane. I was preparing to pay and the clerk said the gentleman ahead of you has already taken care of that.

Story selective in details — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — After reading (Starbucks’ presence in low income communities) Jan. 17 edition, I was just underwhelmed with AP distortion of some facts exhibited. They submit that Starbucks opened a store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016 (two years after devastating riot that followed the shooting of…

Property tax relief needed — Andy Long

McCOOK — From my viewpoint, the two biggest issues facing the Nebraska Legislature this year are property tax relief and a new economic development incentive program. Both are important, but in terms of economic development in rural Nebraska, property tax relief takes priority.

Scams are local, too — Don Lallier

ORCHARD — The scam that you’re always being warned about may not always come from Africa or Jamaica. It may come from right here in the good old U.S.A., and in fact, even Nebraska.

Players help after game — Shannon Stuchlik

PIERCE — On Jan. 28 at the conclusion of the West Point-Beemer at Pierce basketball game, the West Point-Beemer team was walking around the stands picking up trash. I visited with one of the players who came by me and I commended the team, coaches and administration. What a class act.