WATERTOWN, S.D. – The deer stories printed in the Feb. 18 issue were mine. The spelling typos, however, were not.
In other news
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The deer stories printed in the Feb. 18 issue were mine. The spelling typos, however, were not.
NORFOLK — On Feb. 21, Sen. John McCollister trotted out a weapons confiscation plan for Nebraskans. They always call it gun control, but in reality it is people control (LB816).
NORFOLK -- Last Saturday, while shopping at Lou's, I was waiting my turn in the checkout lane. I was preparing to pay and the clerk said the gentleman ahead of you has already taken care of that.
WYNOT — I’m getting along in years, but I’m still looking for answers.
NORFOLK — After reading (Starbucks’ presence in low income communities) Jan. 17 edition, I was just underwhelmed with AP distortion of some facts exhibited. They submit that Starbucks opened a store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016 (two years after devastating riot that followed the shooting of…
WALTHILL — The anguish felt in the recent death in January 2020 of 29 year-old Ashlea Aldrich, an enrolled Omaha tribal member and mother of two toddler boys, has shaken the local Omaha Reservation community in Northeast Nebraska to the core.
McCOOK — From my viewpoint, the two biggest issues facing the Nebraska Legislature this year are property tax relief and a new economic development incentive program. Both are important, but in terms of economic development in rural Nebraska, property tax relief takes priority.
ORCHARD — The scam that you’re always being warned about may not always come from Africa or Jamaica. It may come from right here in the good old U.S.A., and in fact, even Nebraska.
PIERCE — On Jan. 28 at the conclusion of the West Point-Beemer at Pierce basketball game, the West Point-Beemer team was walking around the stands picking up trash. I visited with one of the players who came by me and I commended the team, coaches and administration. What a class act.