NORFOLK — In reading John Micek’s column in the Jan. 26 edition of the Norfolk Daily News, I was completely dumbfounded by his comparison of Joe Biden to parish priests. It is an afront to all Catholic parish priests who work so diligently to live and teach according to the truths of the Catholic Church.

Joe Biden is neither priestly nor is he even a Catholic in good standing with the Catholic Church mainly due to his support and promotion of the horrific genocide of abortion and his willingness to funnel our hard-earned tax dollars into the heartless machinery of Planned Parenthood. His willingness to promote gender and family confusion are also directly opposed to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Obviously, Mr. Micek does not know much about the Catholic Church, and he seems to be suffering from a misplaced worship complex for Joe Biden. At some point in his life, Joe Biden may have been following the teachings of the Catholic Church, but now it appears he has sold his soul to a thirst for wealth and power.

We as Christians are called to pray for our leaders and our country that we might, in all humility and truth, turn our hearts back to God. Blessings.

DIANA GASPERS

Tags

In other news

Not really ‘priestly’ — Diana Gaspers

NORFOLK — In reading John Micek’s column in the Jan. 26 edition of the Norfolk Daily News, I was completely dumbfounded by his comparison of Joe Biden to parish priests. It is an afront to all Catholic parish priests who work so diligently to live and teach according to the truths of the Cat…

Commend columnist — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — I would like to commend Lee Hulm for his excellent column that appeared in the Jan. 21 edition of the Norfolk Daily News. In the Jan. 23 edition, I read the letter that trashed Mr. Hulm’s column. The author ends his letter with the words quoting, “I would even suggest that Mr. Hulm…

Supports columnist — Janelle Fischer

PIERCE — After several days of pondering the Jan. 23 letter to the editor, I feel strongly that I need to respond to the letter writer’s comments. The subject was a column written by Mr. Lee Hulm, bashing him for his opinion on the recent election and suggesting that the Daily News “monitor …

All views needed — Patricia Spieker

NORFOLK — I’m writing in regard to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 23 issue of the Daily News. It appears to me that the cancel culture is now being used to silence those with differing views.

Truth will come out — Jane Jensen

PLAINVIEW — A lie travels around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots (attributed to Winston Churchhill). God willing, the truth of voter fraud in some states will be revealed.

Election ‘shenanigans’ — Gary Ralston

CREIGHTON — We had an election where it is evident there were shenanigans that went on, and there were plenty of them. We are supposed to believe a bunch of politicians when they tell us, “all is well and good” and “the elections were fair and honest.”

Anesthetists thanked — Laura Fraynd

OMAHA — Every year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this year, it should come as no surprise that nurses rank first as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year.