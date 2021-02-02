Not really ‘priestly’ — Diana Gaspers

NORFOLK — In reading John Micek’s column in the Jan. 26 edition of the Norfolk Daily News, I was completely dumbfounded by his comparison of Joe Biden to parish priests. It is an afront to all Catholic parish priests who work so diligently to live and teach according to the truths of the Catholic Church.
Joe Biden is neither priestly nor is he even a Catholic in good standing with the Catholic Church mainly due to his support and promotion of the horrific genocide of abortion and his willingness to funnel our hard-earned tax dollars into the heartless machinery of Planned Parenthood. His willingness to promote gender and family confusion are also directly opposed to the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Obviously, Mr. Micek does not know much about the Catholic Church, and he seems to be suffering from a misplaced worship complex for Joe Biden. At some point in his life, Joe Biden may have been following the teachings of the Catholic Church, but now it appears he has sold his soul to a thirst for wealth and power.
We as Christians are called to pray for our leaders and our country that we might, in all humility and truth, turn our hearts back to God. Blessings.
DIANA GASPERS