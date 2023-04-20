Not ready for green — Terry Spence

STANTON — Ninety percent of the green new deal is fossil fuel based. What those pushing electric automobiles fail to recognize is that it takes fossil fuels, namely coal, oil and natural gas to produce electricity.
In addition, electric vehicles are putting the cart before the horse because the U.S. doesn’t have the electric grid to recharge a full fleet of electric vehicles. California, for example, has a plan to eliminate all gas and diesel powered vehicles by 2035 but cannot recharge the electric vehicles they currently have for fear of causing blackouts.
Combine these problems with the fact that electric vehicles are infinitely more expensive than gas or diesel powered vehicles and consequently, unaffordable to the American middle class which is and always will be the backbone of the U.S. We need logical leadership in this nation! MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE