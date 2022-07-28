Not quite correct — Norvin Hansen

PENDER — I recently criticized another newspaper for the sloppy journalism that shows through in some of their news stories. That newspaper has chosen not to publish that letter to the editor (something it has done in the past when I have been critical of the newspaper in other ways). Now, I must direct the same criticism at your newspaper, although your sloppy journalism is because of the AP story that ran on the front page of the July 7 edition (“Executive order on abortion access signed”). It just so happens that my criticism of both newspapers centers on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade.
Admittedly, I’m not a lawyer, but to my understanding the recent majority ruling by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case simply said that the Court could find nothing in the U.S. Constitution that gives a pregnant woman the right to an abortion. If such wording is not in the Constitution, then no such right exists. Regardless of that fact, your AP story said in the opening paragraph that President Biden “condemned the extreme Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion” (my emphasis).
You should have made very clear in that opening paragraph that it was the president’s opinion that the Supreme Court had “ended” that “right.” Then you should have explained (maybe with an editor’s note at that point in the story) that the Supreme Court had done no such thing. By not doing so, you leave the reader with the strong impression that the court had actually “ended” some non-existent “right” when that is not what the court ruled in Dobbs (see my second paragraph).
I am hopeful you will publish my letter, for then at least your readers may have a better understanding of what the Supreme Court actually said in its ruling. And they also will see that opponents of that ruling (including President Biden) are distorting that ruling for gross political points.
And for the aniti-gun segment of our society, the Constitution explicitly says that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Those are the exact words that appear in Article II of the Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments to the Constitution). There are no words anywhere in the Constitution giving a woman the “right” to an abortion.
NORVIN HANSEN