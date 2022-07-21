Not over yet — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — I read with interest the artical printed in the July 12 edition of the Daily News titled “NPS District updates selection process for media materials.” I thought this was settled last year with many parents adamantly stating their disapproval of it (although I knew the Nebraska education system and the teachers union were going make a revised copy). The federal teachers union is one of the most powerful unions in America and tends to lean to the far left. One of the first rules of communism is to poison young minds with garbage and distance them from their parents.
Through the years, schools were built for common good-sense education of which we all have experienced. Now it sounds as though the Norfolk School Board and superintendent want to put critical race theory and sex education under the same roof. This is ABSOLUTELY WRONG.
School-board members and superintendent: It is your responsibility that our youths receive a good solid education. Please take your jobs seriously and do the right thing.
I pray that God will help you to make the right decision. Our younger generations deserve the same kind of education you and I got and that didn’t include a race and sex education. I can only imagine how graphic this material is.
NORMA KNAPP