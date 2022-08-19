NORFOLK — If you watched TV in the 1970s, you might remember the detective Colombo always was coming back to ask “One more thing” of people he was interviewing. It seems I’m taking a page from that show as I have “one more thing” to say about the Norfolk City Council and the $ 68 million bond proposal for parks, indoor swimming pool, police station and streets.
After re-reading the Norfolk Daily News article about the bond issue, I had issue with city councilman Rob Merrill and his $100 dollar bill poster claiming it was only 50 cents on each purchase, or two $3 beers would only equate to 3 cents. Well, since we are talking about cents and nonsense, let me give you my two cents. Rob seems to have forgot that over the last year, inflation was 9% so that $100 bill now only has the effect of $91 and he seems to forget that the other 7% of existing sales tax must be paid on that $100 dollar sale. With the new bond, a Norfolk consumer would be paying $107.50 for $91 worth of goods compared to a year ago.
We can also look at those two $3 beers. Again, it’s not just the ½ cent sales tax increase from the bond if it passes, the government wants the other 7% paid too. Most bars include that into the price of the beer, which is allowed if you elect to.
When you go in and order two beers at $3 and you hand the bartender $6 for them, the tax is paid by the bar and is deducted from the margin. That is $6, minus 45 cents for tax means the bar only receives $5.55. With inflation and delivery fuel charges and new taxes, the bars keep taking hits to their profits. Ah, some will say just raise your prices but, I have found over the years in this business, many are preferring to stay at home to drink beer that was on sale at liquor stores because of increased prices at bars and restaurants.
To summarize I feel it is NOT Uncommonly Conservative when our politicians trivialize tax increases by saying “it’s just a few pennies.” That “math” as Rob Merrill called it is not correct. A $68 million bond is 6.8 billion pennies. A few years back, the tax watchdog group Americans for Common Cents covered one whole city block in New York City with 100 million pennies to prove that point.
I guess if the bond issue passes, we could re-pave 68 city blocks or 5½ miles of roads in Norfolk with 6.8 billion pennies rather than asphalt.
HEATH HENERY
Owner, The Mint Bar