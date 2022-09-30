Not grounded in reality — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — Is anyone concerned that Nebraska is being “gifted” (through your and my federal tax payments mind you) $30 million with which to build 30 charging stations (each with four hookups for fast charging) for electric vehicles. What a bargain. “Only” $1 million per unit. This gift will of course be spent (perhaps as a condition) mostly along the I-80 corridor. Nebraska is just one state. Extrapolate.
So, the good news is this will allow people from the Left Coast to pass through Nebraska more quickly and conveniently in their electric cars. (Perhaps there is a silver lining). I wonder if the electricity consumed at these stations will be “free” like everything else the Biden administration promises.
The current regime in D.C. wants to cram electric vehicles down our throats at all cost and will stop at nothing to achieve their ends despite the infancy of the manufacturers of such pseudo-reliable cars. Some state governments such as California are fully onboard the electric “train.”
I wonder how successful the push toward electric vehicles would be if the government stayed out of it and let the free-market (if there is such a thing anymore) decide for itself whether EV’s are the answer to the contrived “climate change crisis” (formerly called “global warming”) and our increasing demand for energy.
Electricity, last I checked, doesn’t grow on trees. Nor is it inexpensive. So, one has to wonder, with increased demand for it vis-à-vis electric vehicles consuming it by the kilowatt-hour, what will we pay for electricity in the future? And how will all the electricity demand be met? Wind turbines and solar panels? Doubtful. The answer is nuclear. Oh, wait; can’t have that in my back yard.
Maybe someone will invent an electric car or truck with a small turbine on the roof so that when we drive down the road, the “wind-turbine” recharges the battery and we will be able to drive non-stop, coast to coast. We need only repeal the law of conservation of energy.
I am being somewhat facetious of course. But wouldn’t it be nice if the government and its agencies just once looked at the potential consequences of policies before setting unrealistic requirements and providing incentives and tax credits and subsidies (at our expense) in what should be a consumer-led movement in which the laws of economics drive things without governmental meddling?
RANDY ROTHCHILD