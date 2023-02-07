MADISON — My name is Bradley Tuttle and I am an inmate in the Madison County Jail and I write to you because of how inhumane the jail standards are here. I know that most of society thinks we deserve what we get, but not everyone in here is bad.
My last cellmate I had was so thin that he was eating toothpaste, Vaseline and Maalox due to the lack of food served here.
I would compare it to what a first grader would get. Most guys in here are around 200 to 250 pounds. We have tried to talk to staff and they just laugh at us.
We have wrote to an ombudsman and now I’m writing to you for help since they also have an insect problem as well. This place should be shut down and these people should be held accountable, just like we have to be.
This is a serious issue. Thanks for your time.
BRADLEY TUTTLE
And the starving inmates
at Madison County Jail