LINCOLN — How can Christians support President Trump? Can they honestly believe he shares our core values as followers of Christ?

He is not compassionate. We’ve heard his rhetoric against immigrants and continual name calling. We saw his administration ripping children from their parents and caging them and heard him calling fallen soldiers suckers and losers. Yet, he said he has never had to ask God for forgiveness!

His now reportedly 20,000 lies have been the source of pain, division and “fake news.” Cornell University analyzed 38,000,000 articles about the pandemic and concluded Trump was the largest driver of misinformation about the coronavirus. This continual dishonesty should disturb any citizen contemplating a vote for the most powerful office on the planet.

He lacks humility.

He does not care about the sick or poor. His tax cuts have shown to be far more beneficial for the top 20% earners. His charitable foundation was shut down because money that was given to help the sick and poor was instead used for his benefit. Does condoning white supremacists, stoking racial wars, and committing adultery on all his wives line up with Jesus’ teachings?

This passage speaks for itself: 2 Timothy 3:1-5

There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, ungrateful, unholy, without love, slanderous, without self control, brutal, not lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.

Could God be any clearer about who he does not want Christians to support?

Neither party wants abortions. The difference is upholding a women’s constitutional right. The CDC statistics make clear that abortion rates fell 22-26% lower under Obama/Clinton than Bush/Reagan/Bush43.

I believe Joe Biden seeks to unite us. He chooses faith/compassion over fear, science over fiction.

BARBARA ZAPATA

