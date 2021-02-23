Not another roundabout — Bruce Shaffer

NORFOLK — I would like to say a few things about the new proposed roundabout and bridge. First Street is a main thorough fair in Norfolk. We have semis, school buses and people trying to get to work using First Street.
And First Street is a four-lane street, two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes. Our new roundabout is a single lane roundabout. That means both directions will have to merge into a single lane.
Have you ever driven First Street at 7:45 a.m.? This is going to be a total disaster! What is the purpose of this? To slow the traffic down to a snail’s pace. Why? So we can have something unique to look at.
First Street is not the place for a roundabout. And then we have a new bridge just so a few people can go down the river? Norfolk’s streets have never been this bad. The city is way far behind in the maintenance of our streets!
Let’s fix our streets before we do little pet projects!
BRUCE SHAFFER