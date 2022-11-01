NORFOLK — It’s said often, thrown around so carelessly. It’s an eight-letter word, and words are powerful. The term “retarded” or “mentally retarded” was a once medically accepted term for those who experience a disability. However, it quickly turned into a derogatory term that people began to use as a synonym for doing something foolish, stupid, silly, or dumb.
The “r-word” is no longer an acceptable medical term. It is no longer a diagnosis. The “r-word” is a disrespectful slur, and it hurts individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families. I implore you to speak to your loved ones about this hurtful, unnecessary word. Explain and discuss how it’s not a noun, it’s not funny and it hurts people.
You would not use other words that are rooted in discrimination in your everyday conversations. Be mindful with your words. While the word may not seem like much to you, the “r-word” is hate speech. It hurts even if you don’t mean it “that way.”
Elimination of this word is a step toward respect for all.
KAYLA WALNOFER
Executive director, The Arc of Norfolk