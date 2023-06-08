Not about ‘rights’ — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — I didn’t know whether to gag or laugh out loud while reading that Nebraska legislators Conrad and Dungan have introduced a resolution to push a national agenda for Washington, D.C., to become a state. Conrad, a former ACLU official in Nebraska, claims the issue is about civil rights. That is the “gag” part of the whole thing. Make no mistake, this isn’t about “rights,” civil or otherwise.
The laughable part is that the Democrats are pushing for District of Columbia statehood for just two reasons. They know they would automatically pick up two more U.S. Senate seats. And they know they would automatically pick up one or two more seats in the House.
The “agenda” follows the same devious path the Democrats continue to take in solidifying their stranglehold on the American population. They are making every effort to create new “voting rights” laws (translation: to ensure more votes for their party). They continue to attempt to pack the Supreme Court by adding more members to it (provided the new members are of course far left-wing “progressives” willing to champion the woke agenda and toss the Constitution into the trash can).
What we are witnessing is the demolition of and trampling on the U.S. Constitution — all carefully orchestrated so that the United States becomes, in effect, a one-party nation at the federal level. In other words, the same as China, North Korea and the former Soviet Union.
The District of Columbia was created to house the seat of the federal government. Period. It was not created with the idea in mind that one day, a political party would attempt to make it a state for the sole purpose of consolidating power. If legislators are so worried about D.C. residents’ “rights,” perhaps they should push for D.C. to be geographically divided and existing residents incorporated into bordering Virginia and Maryland. When anyone with close ties to the ACLU starts talking about “rights,” it’s a clear sign that someone else’s “rights” are about to be trampled on.
Randy Rothchild