YANKTON — These certainly are turbulent times for our nation and citizens with a new disease called coronavirus as a pandemic that affects the world. A strong and fair involvement by the federal government is needed.

Thousands of medical workers often lose their lives while saving the lives of others. The president claims to be pro-life.

Government seeks to help the economy and stock market but is getting closer to bankruptcy, which is very severe. The desires of the president would mean thousands of more deaths if restrictions end. On Easter, the opening of his business for him.

Large clamors and returned checks could have been used.

The president’s record is not one showing concern about deaths in the United States — southern border, shootings, etc., everywhere. He even spoke very badly of the deceased like hero John McCain. Apparently, he sees deaths as financial gains.

EUGENE ALLEN

Tags

In other news

Not a fan of — Eugene Allen

YANKTON — These certainly are turbulent times for our nation and citizens with a new disease called coronavirus as a pandemic that affects the world. A strong and fair involvement by the federal government is needed.

Things have changed — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — I felt someone should respond to the article in the Norfolk Daily News from March 21 regarding the cost of federally sponsored flood insurance premiums. They have been reduced to lessen the impact on FEMA losses covered by government.

Overcomers — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which you know, it is the last hour but you have an anointing from the Holy one. Read John 2:18-20 to clarify.

Make wise food choices — Robert Rieck Jr.

LINCOLN — What if you went to a car dealership and the gentleman there gave you information about a car on their lot, but what you did not know is this information was biased because of his interest in selling you the vehicle, much of the information was false and there was important informa…

Enough is enough — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — On Feb. 21, Sen. John McCollister trotted out a weapons confiscation plan for Nebraskans. They always call it gun control, but in reality it is people control (LB816).

Paying it forward -- Mardell Johnson

NORFOLK -- Last Saturday, while shopping at Lou's, I was waiting my turn in the checkout lane. I was preparing to pay and the clerk said the gentleman ahead of you has already taken care of that.

Story selective in details — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — After reading (Starbucks’ presence in low income communities) Jan. 17 edition, I was just underwhelmed with AP distortion of some facts exhibited. They submit that Starbucks opened a store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016 (two years after devastating riot that followed the shooting of…