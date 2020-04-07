Not a fan of — Eugene Allen

YANKTON — These certainly are turbulent times for our nation and citizens with a new disease called coronavirus as a pandemic that affects the world. A strong and fair involvement by the federal government is needed.
Thousands of medical workers often lose their lives while saving the lives of others. The president claims to be pro-life.
Government seeks to help the economy and stock market but is getting closer to bankruptcy, which is very severe. The desires of the president would mean thousands of more deaths if restrictions end. On Easter, the opening of his business for him.
Large clamors and returned checks could have been used.
The president’s record is not one showing concern about deaths in the United States — southern border, shootings, etc., everywhere. He even spoke very badly of the deceased like hero John McCain. Apparently, he sees deaths as financial gains.
EUGENE ALLEN