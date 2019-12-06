ORCHARD — It was my sad day to read the support people are trying to give to the Cowboy Trail.
This stupid use of my tax dollars is beyond my understanding. I know a large part of the money supporting the so called Cowboy Trail comes from private donations, but now you’re asking the state to put up $ 1.9 million of the
$7.7 million that is being proposed to be spent on repairing this useless project.
Over the last 15 years, I have noted very little use of this boondoggle. First of all, snowmobiles and four-wheelers are banned from using this so called trail. At least it would get used a lot more if they were allowed. Note: I do not own nor am I planning to own either of these modes of transportation.
I have kept a very close notice of the use of this trail. It is a rare occasion to find anyone using it. The few times I have seen anyone on the trail may be a couple walking a short distance out of town and then returning.
I have never read any stories where the trail has been used by anyone trying to go the complete trail from the start to the end. Or where they have gone any great distance at all.
A check of the use will support my findings.
The other side of the coin is I understand that in some cases, the railroad may still have ownership of the trail. Anyway, I do think we could find better use of our tax dollars.
There are lots of things that could be used for this money, including homeless people, poor children needing lunches. The list goes on.
Or we could put this money to use repairing the poor condition of our state roads. Again, I for one do not want my hard earned tax dollars wasted to support this unless project.