Norfolk Sanitary District history, part 2 — Mark Fitzgerald

Since 1918, the Norfolk Sanitary District has maintained Corporation Gulch and the North Fork of the Elkhorn River which runs north and south through the City. The Norfolk Sanitary District has worked jointly with the City of Norfolk on many projects and with other special districts where the work involved, at least in part, maintaining water channels. The Norfolk Sanitary District has its own budget which is submitted to the Madison County Commissioners for approval each year.
The Norfolk Sanitary District is governed by a board consisting of three trustees, each elected to 4-year terms. Over the years, trustees have historically served many terms in office. Rans Roman, mentioned previously, served as a trustee for decades as did Dick Mapes and Lowell Jenny. The three trustees now in office are Jerry Nordeen, Jim Lange and Bob Nelson. The district does not have any employees. Consequently, all of its work must be performed by independent contractors who submit bid proposals to the trustees.
While the Norfolk Sanitary District has quietly done its job and has functioned effectively, it has become increasingly apparent to the Board of Trustees that a lot of the work the District does is redundant to what the City undertakes with its flood control measures. For example, the flood control most visible just west of Northeast Community College and running south under E. Norfolk Avenue is maintained by the City of Norfolk and not by the Sanitary District. Further, the Norfolk Sanitary District has inter-local governmental agreements with the City of Norfolk where the District maintains part of the drainage structures and channels in the south part of Norfolk and the City maintains other parts. Essentially, the Sanitary District is doing many of the same jobs handled by the City of Norfolk. Most, if not all, of the sanitary drainage districts in Nebraska created at the turn of the last century no longer exist. The sanitary districts have been replaced by city stormwater management departments, city engineers, and other city employees.
Although the Norfolk Sanitary District has been a successful drainage district, as the City has grown, it has become somewhat of an antique. A separate and independent governmental unit having as its only responsibilities the maintenance of Corporation Gulch and only part of the rivers within the City is no longer efficient nor even necessary. Moreover, the fact that the North Fork of the Elkhorn River generously flows north to south through the City of Norfolk is no longer just a matter of flood control. It is a matter of business growth and development, recreational possibilities, and quality of life issues.
The ballot issue in November may be phrased a bit awkwardly, but what it really means is: Should the Norfolk Sanitary District be eliminated and have its duties turned over to the City of Norfolk? Vote Yes.
MARK FITZGERALD