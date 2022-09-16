NORFOLK — The Norfolk mayor and city council are pushing a $110 million tax increase you will be paying for the next 20 years! They have stubbornly packaged four items together rather than each item standing on its own merits. Expansion of the Norfolk police station and street improvements have been grouped with a proposed $15 million in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements (as Phase 1) and $32 million for an “indoor aquatic center.”
I am all for the police division expansion and street improvements. However, I will not support a $110 million bond (including interest) with a one-half percent city sales tax for 20 years! Citizens should be allowed to vote on these four items separately. Instead, it’s all or nothing.
Our elected officials think they can get these “wish list” items through on the coattails of two really priority ones. These four items should have been split from the beginning. Very poor judgment by our elected officials. Let’s start reining in this out-of-control taxing and spending. We need to send a strong message in November that taxpayer dollars are NOT unlimited. I will be voting NO to this enormously overpriced bond issue.
Our police division and our city streets deserve better. Our mayor and city council are apparently living in a fantasy world of muddy white-water rapids!
MARK L. JOHNSON