WOODLAND PARK — A big thank you to the recent letter writer suggesting that the City of Norfolk scrap the totally idiotic idea for a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue. I’ve been thinking the same thing since it was first announced.
It’s such a stupid waste of money on something that is not needed and will make a total mess of the traffic flow in the area. Now that the bond issue did not pass, for good reasons, the money for the roundabout should be earmarked for the rest of the streets needing work within the city.
I may live outside city limits but still have to do business in the city. Although I would prefer to shop in Sioux City or Omaha where there is so much more to choose from, it is not time nor financially efficient.
JANE JUHLIN