NORFOLK — Norfolk does not need a horse track and casino. Despite promises of economic windfalls, due to horse racing & casino gambling, there is a huge social cost associated with gambling. I have heard first hand from those whose lives and the lives of their family were ruined because of gambling addiction.

We already have keno and skill touch games, and there are or will be plenty of other race tracks and casinos within easy driving distance of Norfolk.

I encourage the Norfolk City Council to investigate and pursue other plans for economic development.

PAUL LECKBAND

