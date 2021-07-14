NORFOLK — We wanted to share some facts and our opinions on a proposed casino site in Norfolk.

Ho-Chunk Inc. just paid a huge premium of over $17,000 an acre for 75 acres of virgin farm ground that the City of Norfolk now wants to designate as blighted so it is eligible for a tax-increment financing (TIF) application.

Ho-Chunk spent over $3 million to help push the 2020 constitutional amendment to allow new casinos with horse tracks in Nebraska. Ho-Chunk is starting the process for rezoning its 75 acres.

Ho-Chunk’s 75 acres extend approximately one-half mile north of Highway 275 and is adjacent to residential areas.

If the city approves the blighted designation for the 268 acres, which includes the 75 Ho-Chunk acres, Norfolk will be very close to the limit of acres it can declare blighted.

Our opinion is that a highly profitable casino operator that just paid a large premium for its site should not need to have its ground be eligible for TIF.

We would urge the Norfolk City Council to remove these 75 acres from the blighted designation and save them for another area more appropriate. Council approval of Ho-Chunk’s 75 acres for possible TIF would be a green light to proceed full speed ahead and the horse would be out of the barn.

DAVE and CINDY BUSSKOHL

BRETT and NICOLE JACKSON

COURTNEY GOETSCH

and LONNIE GROTHE

JOHN and CINDY DINKEL

and 104 other Norfolk area residents

