NORFOLK — I applaud the letter by over 100 citizens to ask the Norfolk City Council to deny TIF to 75 acres for a race track built by Ho-Chunk gaming. In no way am I against their casino or the track as I welcome the chance to get property tax relief that we have all been looking for and the entire reason the horse track casino measure passed. It just seems odd that we would have to put up a carrot to get this War Horse to come take our gambling and entertainment money. They are coming here to Norfolk one way or another.

This isn’t another manufacturing company making steel or rubber looking for one single spot in Nebraska for its business model. We need to save TIF acres for those companies. Ho-Chunk is a company that wants to cover the entire state with locations that make sense to them population-wise. No different from a gas station, grocery store or a McDonald’s where their corporate studies show they will make a profit in this community and in this location without help from our city in tax breaks.

Furthermore, the city council needs to address the fact that Divots and the DeVent Center are not annexed by the city (they are only in the zoning halo) and they don’t pay city sales tax or city hotel taxes. The city always felt the owner of the property was doing the town a favor by providing entertainment and a quality lodging location and gave her a pass on annexation.

This should be corrected before a casino is built, thus making it a fair playing surface for other bars and restaurants in town, tax-wise.

HEATH HENERY

Tags

In other news

More on ballot harvesting — Pat Meierhenry

LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.

Supports the health education standards — Kristine Kinzie

WAYNE — As parents we want our children’s education to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to make decisions that will forever impact their lives. Age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education is a critical part of that equation.

Wasted water — Loretta Harralson

NORFOLK — I drive by 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue most days around 4:30 a.m. and noticed that the school there has been watering their lawn (and sidewalk and parking lot) most every day.

Denying communion — Gene Borgmann

MADISON — The Daily News has recently printed several articles concerning President Joe Biden, his wife and others who, perhaps, should be denied communion in the Catholic Church!

‘Misinformation campaign’ — Ron Roeber

LINCOLN — Not long ago Sonny Perdue, the secretary of agriculture, announced a bold initiative that would cut the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by the year 2050. The date was Feb. 20, 2020.

Community support — Carla Post

NORFOLK — In reflecting on 25 years of patriotic concerts, three things stand out: The faithfulness of the performers, the faithfulness of our sponsors, and the faithfulness of our concert-goers. Indeed, our God has bountifully provided! Heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who made our 25th …