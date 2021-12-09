There is NOT a Maple Creek Watershed Project. How big is the Maple Creek Watershed Project, and what are the expansion plans for the Maple Creek Watershed Project? These are the questions being asked of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) board and staff. The LENRD needs to make a very important clarification here by stating that there is NO Maple Creek Watershed project.
The LENRD is currently working through the process of the Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations (WFPO) Plan, which is 30% completed. It’s important to understand that this Maple Creek Watershed Plan is simply a “planning document” to evaluate what is technically and economically feasible, and socially acceptable across the area. It is not a project.
We are working with landowners in the watershed and having conversations about what they would like to see for flood protection and about what they are willing to do to help with flood reduction. While not everyone is interested in doing something, we do have individuals expressing their willingness to place small flood control structures on their property, whether it be a detention cell, wetland development or a small dam. These ideas are being documented and worked into the WFPO plan to help the LENRD board of directors determine what level of flood reduction we are willing to tackle and help secure the dollars needed to implement the approved plan.
MIKE SOUSEK
General manager, on behalf of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources
District Board of Directors