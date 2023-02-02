No passing grades — Terry Spence

STANTON — At the two-year anniversary of the Biden Administration, we see an economy that has been severely inflated by the passage of four multi-trillion dollar spending bills, the last of which is called the Inflation Reduction Act that will just make inflation worse. An example is eggs, which are a major staple of every household, going up 60%. Everything else, including gas, diesel, oil, meat, fish, bread, etc. is up through the roof.
Every dollar that is appropriated, printed and dumped into the economy, and there have been trillions, makes that dollar worth less; and thus, the price of every item for sale in this money and its exchange system that we utilize, must increase. On our southern border, millions of illegal aliens are invading our nation every day and not only do our taxes go up to provide welfare to accommodate these migrants, but every state in the union must share the burden of an administration that refuses to enforce immigration laws.
Along with these illegals come sex traffickers, fentanyl pushers of the biggest killer of our young people, killers, thieves and terrorists. This invasion is feeding crime, especially in blue cities in blue states and is spreading to the suburbs at alarming levels.
Transgenderism is supported to the extent that males who think they are females, are not only competing in female sports but are allowed in the same bathrooms and locker rooms with females. Critical Race Theory and the 1619 project are being taught in liberal school districts and in the military and parents that attend school board meetings in opposition to these woke policies are called domestic terrorists by Attorney General Garland.
I submit that the real domestic terrorists are Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who were directly involved in 574 attacks on and burning of cities in the Summer of 2020. Joe Biden has presided over a war on fossil fuels, pushing the prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, coal, natural gas and heating oil to unaffordable levels. To put it bluntly, domestically, the U.S. is a mess. On the foreign scene, Joe Biden presided over the most bungled withdrawal since Vietnam, in Afghanistan, pulling the troops out first, leaving the civilians unprotected at the mercy of the Taliban, Isis and Al Qaeda.
To make matters worse, Biden left 10% of the civilians there and billions of dollars of weapons that will be used against us. Since February of 2022, the U.S. has poured billions of dollars into the defense of Ukraine in its war against Russia, which never would have occurred if Trump had been reelected.
Joe and the Democrats continue to lie and deceive regarding Hunter and the Biden family’s financial dealings in Ukraine, Russia and God knows where else. Lately we see classified documents from the time Biden was vice president under Obama being found at four locations. Perhaps these documents will shed some light on such illegal dealings of the Biden family.
I could go on and on here but for the first two years of Biden’s administration, I give him an F.
TERRY SPENCE