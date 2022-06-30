No on ‘medical’ marijuana
MADISON — According to a couple of recent articles in the Daily News, state Sen. Anna Wishart and a couple of others are still working to bring so-called “medical marijuana” to Nebraska. Anna, stick to the work that you were elected to perform!
There is no such thing as medical marijuana. No doctor will ever prescribe it. No pharmacist will ever fill a prescription for it. Their whole effort is a ruse!
There are 100,000 overdose deaths per year nationwide! Nearly all those victims started their drug use on pot! When you purchase this (manure), it’s at a liquor store or a vape shop! Does that sound like a medicine?
Keep this garbage out of our great state! I was shocked when I saw the commercial about a big boxed store selling “hempuana,” a muscle relaxant. Shame on them!
GENE BORGMANN