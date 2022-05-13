No need for lawsuit — Dan Poppe

NORFOLK — I am writing to express my disappointment that the Norfolk Public Schools’ attorney has initiated legal action against Strobel Manufacturing. I have known the Strobel family for over 40 years and have the utmost respect for the owners, employees and company.

As a third-generation owner, Steve and Belinda and their entire staff have always put the customer first and run their business with the highest degree of integrity. After visiting with the Strobels, I am confident that a solution can be found outside of the legal system. It appears the school board and administration may have gotten legal advice that is not in the school district’s best interests.

I strongly encourage the school to reach out to the Strobel family and work through this without an expensive and unnecessary legal battle.

DAN POPPE

