AUSTIN, Texas — As a former resident of Holt County, I have to ask, is the upcoming debate about the Second Amendment regarding assault rifles REALLY about taking away personal rights? How many of you would use an assault rifle to hunt pheasant? How about deer? What kind of edible meat would be left? I still have guns left by my father for hunting, but these guns are not guns of human destruction.
This is an election year in many areas and we need to look at those whom we put in office that will focus on this destructive force. Yes, I live in the state of Texas, which has some of the most liberal gun laws in the country. And what did that get us? I am still sorrowful about the children and teachers in a town not so far away, Uvalde.
I plan on voting on the candidates who have shown respect for human life and personal safety. Will the residents of Nebraska do the same? Vote for those who will respect the safety and long life of yourselves and your children. Listen to the debates to come. Vote with your hearts for those who support your values and those of your community. New laws and restrictions will NOT take away the guns of ordinary people but keep weapons away from those who disrespect human life.
Your vote is the most powerful weapon you have.
BOB STUIFBERGEN