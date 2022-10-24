NORFOLK — Recently I found taped to my front door a flyer with the heading, “Are you tired of never-ending tax increases?”
After reviewing its claims, targeted against the proposed sales tax initiative, I did some research.
For me, the flyer was at best inaccurate and at worst deliberately misleading about the actual plans. It overstates the costs of the community projects and the HUGE debt — it loudly proclaims without documentation — the City of Norfolk would incur. Then it implies the plan would lead to increased property taxes.
Reality check: Sales tax in Nebraska is NOT applied to groceries, medication and rent. Nearly 45% of sales tax revenue in Norfolk is paid by non-residents.
The other concerning item was that nobody was willing to claim authorship. At the bottom it says “Norfolk Citizens for Responsible Government.” What is that exactly? Such an entity is not registered with the State of Nebraska as an organization or political entity as required under state statute if money is expended. There is no website under that name.
It begs the question: Why is that whoever put this half-baked, deceitful information on my door is unwilling to put their name on it? This is the same kind of nameless, faceless gutter politicking that has made national politics so distasteful. Norfolk doesn’t need that.
I am a retired veteran on a nearly fixed income and a 30-year resident of Norfolk. I believe that all citizens have a responsibility to keep themselves informed as to matters that impact Norfolk. This initiative needs to pass so that Norfolk can continue to progress and help us retain the young citizens that are our future.
I’m voting for the “Vote Yes Norfolk” initiative. Regardless of how you vote, I hope you will make your decision based on the facts of the matter, not on deceptive misinformation.
BRAD BROOKS