No concealed carry — Randy Jackson

NORFOLK — Once again we have a (fool) in our Legislature who doesn’t try to get laws passed that benefit the people in Nebraska. Only his personal goals. He doesn’t even know how to read our Constitution.
The Second Amendment says any American has the right to possess a gun. It doesn’t give him the right to carry a concealed weapon. Did anybody bother to check with our law enforcement officers to find out how this will affect them in keeping us safe?
I would like to know how much money this (fool) received from the gun people to push this (dumb) bill through. How many more mass shootings do we have to go through before the elected officials finally say enough is enough and put an end to this (nonsense)?
RANDY JACKSON