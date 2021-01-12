No choice then — Joe Reestman

OAKDALE — I can sympathize with college football players opting out of playing in bowl games due to being away from families for so long this year.
But to the younger generation and those who forget, men serving their country in different wars started in the early to late 1950s were away from home and family for a year — and many more.
Those in combat were subject to extreme weather conditions, under enemy fire and the threat of death.
No modern technology to stay in touch, only photos and written letters that took weeks to arrive and maybe under censorship, too.
Most of these men were drafted — not of their choosing, but doing so for the good of their country, much different from the choice of their destination.
JOE REESTMAN