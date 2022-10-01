No child sex changes — Terry Spence

STANTON — Tucker Carlson of Fox News has just reported again that mutilation of children is going on in this country on the part of hospitals that provide gender changes on request by families whose children have learned on Tik Tok to question their gender and become convinced to change their gender.
He interviewed a guest who said this is happening in every state in the union. In particular, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center and Boston Medical Center were named as providers.
Such gender changing surgeries are being performed based on no medical evidence and are irreversible. This activity runs counter the the Judeo-Christian ethic and needs to be outlawed. What God has created, let no man change.
TERRY SPENCE