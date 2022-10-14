NORFOLK — Vote no.
Let me explain why I am voting against the proposal for a half-percent increase in the city sales tax.
The city has grown. The police department has grown. I agree they need more room. If this was a stand-alone issue I would vote for it.
Improvements to our parks are easy to agree with. I only wish our city leaders would listen to their citizens as to what improvements they want.
The accelerated street and infastructure improvement plan sounds doable, again, show us the specifics and let us vote on this one issue.
Now comes the part that I have a problem with. To me, the “indoor aquatic facility” sounds like a “shiny new toy” for the more affluent of our city. Will all income levels be able to afford the price of admission? Will there be free days of reduced price days for those who can’t?
If this is a “shiny new toy,” maybe the more fortunate among us should pay for it.
Come on Action Council Executive Committee, show us some real “action.” Sit down and write a check.
JERRY UNGER