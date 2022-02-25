No alcohol at games — Jean Warrick

MEADOW GROVE — I was glad to read in the Feb. 3 issue of the Daily News that Nebraska sports officials are not currently considering the sale of alcoholic beverages at Husker football, baseball or basketball games.
I have been very proud to be a Husker fan and with a few exceptions, Husker fans have been respectful of visitors and their teams!
I have also been present at out-of-state games where alcohol was permitted. It was never a pleasant experience! Fans — if that is what they should be called — were unkind to players and guests, and drivers after the game — always impatient and rude!
Go home for cocktail hours, Husker fans!
Let’s continue to have good experiences cheering for our Big Red teams in Lincoln with no alcohol being served at game sites.
JEAN WARRICK