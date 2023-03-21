NORFOLK — Flatwater Press presented a good productive meeting in Norfolk. The presenters toned down the need for more regulations compared to their comments in the past articles. They also did not indicate that the ag producers should pay for the filtration of water and not the taxpayers as was stated in past articles. That comment was placing blame entirely on ag producers as well as insinuating they don’t pay taxes.
Questions and comments from the attendees were good. Stopping any further participation when everyone seemed relaxed enough to get more involved was wrong. Scheduled time to stop should have been extended. I hope the aim of this major attention to nitrate is to solve the water problem and not further the movement to curtail ag production. The world food production is being threatened by the movements. The proposed crypto data centers in Nebraska with the extra requirements of power generation, and power distribution will remove more land.
Food production is at a critical stage. South Africa electric power is being shut off daily for several hours shutting off wells and livestock production facilities. This resulted from poor energy management. The Dutch government is proposing to shut down 3,000 farms to make room for aviation, ground transportation, solar fields and housing for emigrants. Ukraine ag industry is near extinction. More than 31 million acres has been lost to urban expansion for housing, industries and other reasons. Foreign land ownership of 40.8 million acres was recorded in 2021.
As of 2020, Holt County recorded 253,000 acres foreign owned with wind energy being a good share. This all affects food supplies.
CLAYTON ELLSWORTH